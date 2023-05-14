GCWUF starts work on skills development project

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has started work on Skills Development Project to enable its students for running their own business instead of running behind jobs.

According to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq, it was declared imperative for all GCWUF students who were studying in BS Program that they should learn Online Business Skills. She said that In charge Skills Development Computer Lab Adil Mehmood and his team were activated to impart Online Business Courses to the students.

In first phase these courses would be offered to 1,000 students of the university. Among these courses included Content Writing, Digital Marketing, Web Development, E-commerce, etc. which had durations of three months only, she added.