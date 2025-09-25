GCWUF to align research with workforce needs: VC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen said that Community Champions Committee GCWUF would help unite academia and industry to align research and develop future workforce.

Chairing the introductory meeting, she said that community champions committee attracted eminent participants from Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI), Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA), Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Gaba Heart Centre, Green Circle Pakistan, Agri-Tourism, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), Bajwa Auto, AZ Apparel and other organizations.

This visionary platform united representatives from the chambers of commerce & industry, business leaders, entrepreneurs, health professionals, educationists and environmentalists to promote sustainable collaboration for human resource development, research aligned with industry needs and innovation, she added.

She also highlighted GCWUF’s proactive measures such as Syndicate-approved “Professors of Practice” to engage industry experts in teaching and mentoring.

She said that a compulsory course on personality development was arranged to strengthen students’ professionalism and communication. Similarly, strategic prioritization of human resource development was also organized as a core academic goal, she added.

She invited the industry partners to collaborate with GCWUF’s Hi-Tech Lab, Diagnostic Lab, Business Incubation Centre and Fashion & Textile Design Department to enhance innovation and market relevance.

The committee members candidly discussed various challenges including a trust gap between academia and industry, inexperience of interns, weak communication skills and limited institutional linkages.

They stressed the need to professionally groom students to meet market expectations.

The participants also applauded GCWUF Vice Chancellor for this initiative and unanimously resolved to transform the Community Champions Committee into a long-term mechanism for academic reform, industry alignment and youth empowerment which would recognize that today’s students are tomorrow’s workforce.