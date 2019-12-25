GDA vows to introduce ITZs in 'Thandiani Galliyat' for promoting tourism

Galliyat Development Authority (GDA) vowed for introducing the model of Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) in 'Thandiani Galliyat' with innovation to integrate all services at one place for attracting the more tourism in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ):Galliyat Development Authority (GDA) vowed for introducing the model of Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) in 'Thandiani Galliyat' with innovation to integrate all services at one place for attracting the more tourism in the region.

Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) was new concept of modern tourism, which was followed by provincial government of Khber Pakyunkwa (KPK) for launching modern idea of one window operation and one stop shop to evolve and integrate the all services under one place, Director General, Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Raza Ali Habib told APP here.

Director General, GDA said Provincial government of KPK has approved five major Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) including each one in Thandiani Galliyat, district Mansehra, District Chitral and also two more ITZs for Swat region to modernize the tourism infrastructure in the region.

Raza said after the completion of mega project of Thandiani ITZs, the tourism activities in Galliyat region would be promoted and huge employment opportunities also created for local people to grow the local economy.

He said Thandiani Tourist Zone (TTZ) would seek huge attraction for the international investor, where they can invest truism infrastructure, hospitality and other areas.

He said through the new master plan, GDA have also strategy to promote the concept of education and health tourism to give new concept for investment promotion and new employment opportunities for local people according to the vision of the PTI government.

To a question regarding the upcoming mega projects under GA he said, "We want to establish four star hotels in Nathiagali to attract more tourists and create new job opportunities in in the region.

Replying to a question he said after the revival, automation and modernization of this project, GDA would earn more revenue for enhance the infrastructure to facilitate tourists.

He said according to the new master plan, GDA would have automated the whole infrastructure for providing the new modern facilities for the local and international visitors.

Replying to another question, he said GDA also wanted to enhance the road connectivity between different tourism potential region of Galliyat.

In this regards Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved the USD $ 150 Million for different project of connectivity in Galliyat region including Bakote Km, Nathiagali Bakote road, Kalabag Havalian and Shaglagali to Monal Islamabad road for enhancing the connectivity to promote tourism in the region.

He said 24 km Nathiagali Bakote road would be required up to Rs 336 million, which provides by ADB and informed that feasibility report of this project been prepared.

Director General, GDA said idea of Adventure Theme Parks in Ayubia and Food Street in Nathiagali was also in pipe line and would start in coming years to provide facilities to the tourist according to the modern trends.

Head of GDA reiterated that to create an enabling environment for local and international tourism saying that GDA would provide world-class facilities that commensurate with our rich cultural heritage, rare archaeological treasures and exquisite environmental beauty in close partnership and coordination between the public and the private sector.