GDP Growth In Euro Area Forecast To Slow To 0.4% In 2023, Reach 1.3% In 2024 - World Bank

Economic growth in the euro area will decline to 0.4% in 2023 as central banks tighten monetary polity, but GDP growth is expected to recover slightly to 1.3% in 2024, the World Bank said in its latest Global Economic Prospects report on Tuesday

"Growth is forecast to slow to 0.4 percent in 2023, from 3.5 percent in 2022, owing mainly to the lagged effects of monetary policy tightening. The upward revision of 0.4 percentage point to growth this year relative to January mainly reflects the better-than-expected data at the beginning of the year and the downgrade to energy price projections.

After bottoming out in 2023, growth is expected to firm to 1.3 percent in 2024, supported by reforms and investments funded by the Recovery and Resilience Facility. The 0.3 percentage point downward revision to the forecast for 2024 partly reflects the effects of tight monetary policy over a longer period than previously expected," the report said.

