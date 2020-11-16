UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GDP Of BRICS Countries To Rise By 6-7% In 2021 After COVID-19 Downturn - Russian Official

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 10:20 PM

GDP of BRICS Countries to Rise By 6-7% in 2021 After COVID-19 Downturn - Russian Official

The gross domestic product (GDP) of BRICS member states is expected to rise between six and seven percent in 2021, the chairman of the Russian state development corporation VEB.RF, Igor Shuvalov, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The gross domestic product (GDP) of BRICS member states is expected to rise between six and seven percent in 2021, the chairman of the Russian state development corporation VEB.RF, Igor Shuvalov, said on Monday.

"According to VEB.RF's Institute for Research and Expertise, the total GDP growth in BRICS countries will maybe reach six to seven percent in 2021, and this will provide the main contribution to the recovery of the world's economy," Shuvalov told the financial forum of the BRICS Interbank Cooperation Mechanism.

The VEB.RF chairman added that the BRICS member states will recover from the current coronavirus-related economic crisis at different speeds, depending on their levels of public debt and budget deficits.

Speaking in September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that trade between BRICS member states will increase regardless of the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are the five member states of the BRICS organization.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World Russia China Budget South Africa September From

Recent Stories

Some 80% of Christmas Markets in Germany Canceled ..

30 seconds ago

Citizens in Eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv Region Take ..

33 seconds ago

224 new corona cases reported in capital: NCOC

35 seconds ago

Dry, cold weather forecast for Balochistan

4 minutes ago

Alvi for using modern techniques in special person ..

4 minutes ago

PTI to form govt in GB with simple majority: Sheik ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.