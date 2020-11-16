GDP of BRICS Countries to Rise By 6-7% in 2021 After COVID-19 Downturn - Russian Official

The gross domestic product (GDP) of BRICS member states is expected to rise between six and seven percent in 2021, the chairman of the Russian state development corporation VEB.RF, Igor Shuvalov, said on Monday

"According to VEB.RF's Institute for Research and Expertise, the total GDP growth in BRICS countries will maybe reach six to seven percent in 2021, and this will provide the main contribution to the recovery of the world's economy," Shuvalov told the financial forum of the BRICS Interbank Cooperation Mechanism.

The VEB.RF chairman added that the BRICS member states will recover from the current coronavirus-related economic crisis at different speeds, depending on their levels of public debt and budget deficits.

Speaking in September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that trade between BRICS member states will increase regardless of the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are the five member states of the BRICS organization.