GE Aviation Announces New Plan To Slash Workforce By 25% In 2020- President

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:43 PM

General Electric's Aviation Division is going to fire one quarter of its work force by the end of this year, company president and CEO David Joyce announced in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) General Electric's Aviation Division is going to fire one quarter of its work force by the end of this year, company president and CEO David Joyce announced in a press release on Monday.

"We are developing our plan for permanent reductions to our global employee base that we anticipate will bring our total reductions this year to as much as 25 percent (including both voluntary and involuntary actions already announced)," Joyce said.

The cutbacks had been forced by the global economic crisis generated by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Joyce noted.

"The deep contraction of commercial aviation is unprecedented, affecting every customer worldwide. Global traffic is expected to be down approximately 80 percent in the second quarter when compared to the start of the pandemic's effect in China in early February," Joyce said.

GE Aviation is developing $1 billion of cost actions and $2 billion of cash actions in 2020, which includes the job cuts, Joyce added.

More Stories From Business

