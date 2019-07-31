UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GE Reports Loss, Raises Full-year Profit Forecast

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:40 PM

GE reports loss, raises full-year profit forecast

General Electric reported a loss Wednesday following an asset write-down, but raised some of its full-year profit projections based on improvements in its struggling power division

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :General Electric reported a loss Wednesday following an asset write-down, but raised some of its full-year profit projections based on improvements in its struggling power division.

Shares rose after GE released second-quarter results, a net loss of $61 million due to $744 million in one-time costs connected to its "grid solutions" business, which concerns the electricity grid.

Revenues slipped one percent to $28.8 billion.

General Electric raised its full-year forecasts for adjusted earnings per share and industrial revenues.

The industrial giant, which manufactures airplane engines under the CFM International joint venture with Safran, said the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX hit its operational cash flow by $300 million in the second quarter and $600 million for the year so far.

Shares jumped 4.7 percent to $10.99 in pre-market trading.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Business Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Designing the finance function of the future needs ..

8 minutes ago

Children's entertainment content on national TV ne ..

7 minutes ago

Railways signal system of Multan division improved ..

7 minutes ago

China punishes information disclosure violations o ..

7 minutes ago

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore set ..

7 minutes ago

EU countries to share out 131 migrants blocked by ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.