GE reports loss, raises full-year profit forecast

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :General Electric reported a loss Wednesday following an asset write-down, but raised some of its full-year profit projections based on improvements in its struggling power division.

Shares rose after GE released second-quarter results, a net loss of $61 million due to $744 million in one-time costs connected to its "grid solutions" business, which concerns the electricity grid.

Revenues slipped one percent to $28.8 billion.

General Electric raised its full-year forecasts for adjusted earnings per share and industrial revenues.

The industrial giant, which manufactures airplane engines under the CFM International joint venture with Safran, said the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX hit its operational cash flow by $300 million in the second quarter and $600 million for the year so far.

Shares jumped 4.7 percent to $10.99 in pre-market trading.