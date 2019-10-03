UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GECF Expects Global Annual Gas Consumption To Almost Double By 2050

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:43 PM

GECF Expects Global Annual Gas Consumption to Almost Double by 2050

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) expects global annual production and consumption of gas to grow to 6 trillion cubic meters by 2050 from 3.9 trillion cubic meters in 2018, GECF Secretary General Yury Sentyurin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) expects global annual production and consumption of gas to grow to 6 trillion cubic meters by 2050 from 3.9 trillion cubic meters in 2018, GECF Secretary General Yury Sentyurin said on Thursday.

"According to our forecast, the demand for natural gas will grow by an average 1.6-1.7 percent a year until 2050.

In absolute figures, we expect the volume of natural gas that will be produced and consumed will grow to 6 trillion cubic meters by 2050 from 3.9 trillion cubic meters gas in 2018," Sentyurin said.

Energy ministers of the GECF members met in Moscow earlier in the day at the Russian Energy Week.

The international Russian Energy Week forum runs from October 2-5 in Moscow. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia October Gas 2018 Media Event From

Recent Stories

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

30 minutes ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

45 minutes ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

45 minutes ago

60 minutes ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event f ..

60 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.