GECF Expects Global Annual Gas Consumption to Almost Double by 2050

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) expects global annual production and consumption of gas to grow to 6 trillion cubic meters by 2050 from 3.9 trillion cubic meters in 2018, GECF Secretary General Yury Sentyurin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) expects global annual production and consumption of gas to grow to 6 trillion cubic meters by 2050 from 3.9 trillion cubic meters in 2018 , GECF Secretary General Yury Sentyurin said on Thursday.

"According to our forecast, the demand for natural gas will grow by an average 1.6-1.7 percent a year until 2050.

In absolute figures, we expect the volume of natural gas that will be produced and consumed will grow to 6 trillion cubic meters by 2050 from 3.9 trillion cubic meters gas in 2018," Sentyurin said.

Energy ministers of the GECF members met in Moscow earlier in the day at the Russian Energy Week.

The international Russian Energy Week forum runs from October 2-5 in Moscow. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.