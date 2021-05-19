UrduPoint.com
Gems Exports Increase 67.38%

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Gems exports during first nine months of FY 2020-21 grew by 67.38 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 20-March 21, Gems worth US $ 5,850 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 3,495 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the exports of Jewelery were increased by 103.48 per cent, worth US $ 6,544 thousand were exported as compared to worth US $ 3,216 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, furniture exports increased by 17.18 per cent, worth US $ 3,377 thousand were exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 2,882 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, exports of Handicrafts were increased by 100 per cent as US $ 5 thousand worth were exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing nil of same period last year.

