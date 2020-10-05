UrduPoint.com
Gems Exports Increase Record 243.18%

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 03:21 PM

Gems exports increase record 243.18%

Gems exports during first two months of current fiscal year grew by 243.18 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Gems exports during first two months of current fiscal year grew by 243.18 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, gems worth US $ 1,232 thousand were exported as compared to the nil exports of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Jewelery increased by 60.60 per cent, Jewelery valuing US $ 697 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 434 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Cement worth US $ 44,510 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 42,149 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Guar and Guar production exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 0.81 per cent.

Guar and Guar production US $ 5,992 thousand was exported as compared to the exports of US $5,944 thousand of same period of last year.

