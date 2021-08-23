Gems exports witness 85.98 pc increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Gems exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew up by 85.98 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2020-21, Gems worth of US$ 6,684 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 3,594 thousand of same period of last yearMeanwhile, Handicrafts exports increased by 100 per cent, worth US$ 5000 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of Nil valuing of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Furniture exports increased by 47.73 per cent, worth US$ 5,206 thousand were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 3,524 thousand of same period of last year.