Gems & Jewelry Show set to attract potential investors: experts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Experts believe that the Gems and Jewelry Show 2024 would be a lead to the showcase of precious stones and gems in the international market.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, they said the aim of the event is to promote mineral and mining part of Pakistan, which is enriched with 80 per cent of Pakistan’s mineral base and this exhibition is expected to play a major role in exploring the mineral potential of the country.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said the role of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is commendable in bringing all related trade bodies on one platform and supporting Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to organise a suitable show to attract foreign investors and buyers.

The Trade Corporation of Pakistan sources told APP that the event is expected to invite investment and help facilitate trade in precious stones and minerals in the country, adding it would also provide a golden opportunity for local businesses to explore and expand their business potential across Pakistan and beyond.

They said that Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) have immense potential in the mine and minerals industry as both regions have a wide range of most exquisite gemstones, including topaz, aquamarine, emerald, tourmaline, sapphire, ruby, quartz, quartz group, and garnet.

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Deputy Manager Liaquat Ali told APP that almost every river and stream in GB sheds placer gold, while 108 targets have been identified during various surveys and investigations which were conducted by the government through the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC). In addition, there are so many other metallic and non-metallic minerals found at various locations in the region, he added.

A number of foreign and local investment companies, members of various foreign countries attended the GB Investment Road Show 2023. The GB Investment Road Show 2023 was a significant opportunity for potential investors to learn more about the region's investment potential and explore hidden investment opportunities.

To a query Ali said that Gems and Jewelry Exhibition 2024 show is expected to attract a large number of investors, both domestic and foreign, as well as government officials, policymakers, and other stakeholders, he added. The event would be jointly organised by TDAP & FPCCI, ICCI, RCCI, APCEA, PAGJTEA, PGMA.