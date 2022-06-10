UrduPoint.com

General Body Of UBG Reposes Full Confidence On New Group Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The general body of the United Business Group in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Friday unanimously reposed overwhelming full confidence in the leadership of new group Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik.

Chairing maiden group general body meeting here today attended by office bearers and core committee drawn across the country Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik , recipient of a civil award Sitare-I-Imtiaz said UBG will continue to strive hard to live upto the aspirations of the business community, said a press  release.

He assured to make all out sincere efforts for help redressal of their legitimate genuine grievances on top priority.

He said group will be strengthened and revamped across the country to serve the business with the highest degree of dedication.

He said he firmly believed in democracy and all group decisions will be taken with consensus to make them practically viable.

He said problems confronting the business community will be taken up with concerned quarters for immediate solution.

Regarding coming annual election of FPCCI Shahzad Ali Malik said UBG will field the best of the best candidates on all seats absolutely on merit to sweep the polls with landslide victory.

He said local and regional leaders will also taken into confidence prior to finalising the Names of prospective candidates.

He hoped UGB will make clean sweep in FPCCI election.

Reiterating his firm conviction,he said interests of business community will fully safeguarded at all cost at all level and UBG will act as bridge between government and business community.

Shahzad Ali Malik, said all out hectic endeavours will be made for ease of doing business and government will be persuaded to offer  more attractive package of incentives to boost export and bringing industrial revolution which he added will help improve socio economic conditions of the masses besides strengthening the national economy in addition to generating ample job opportunities for unemployed youth.

He stressed the urgent need to rationalise the water, gas and power tariffs to minimise the cost of production for competing global markets besides complete exemptions from load shedding.

