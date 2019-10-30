UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

General Electric Shares Rise As It Lifts Some 2019 Targets

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:20 PM

General Electric shares rise as it lifts some 2019 targets

General Electric reported mixed third-quarter results Wednesday in its industrial businesses and cited progress in a turnaround effort as the company works to reduce debt

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :General Electric reported mixed third-quarter results Wednesday in its industrial businesses and cited progress in a turnaround effort as the company works to reduce debt.

The industrial giant, which has struggled for more than two years with a weak power market and more recently with a hit to its aviation engine business due to the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX, boosted some of its full-year forecasts, lifting shares.

GE reported a loss of $9.5 billion, smaller than the loss of $22.8 billion it posted in the year-ago period, with the 2019 results hit by the accounting of a transaction to sell some of its stake in oil services company Baker Hughes.

Revenues were essentially flat at $23.4 billion.

Earnings rose in both aviation and health care, while the power division had a smaller loss than in the year-ago period. The company also reported a loss in its renewable energy business.

GE confirmed its earnings-per-share forecasts and lifted its cash flow outlook, while lowering some of its cost projections.

"Our results reflect another quarter of progress in the transformation of GE," said Chief Executive Lawrence Culp.

"We have more work to do, and we will continue to take actions to improve our financial position and strengthen our businesses as we prepare for 2020 and beyond."Shares rose 5.5 percent to $9.57 in pre-market trading.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company Oil Progress Lawrence Hughes 2019 2020 Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

EDA delivers UAE’s message of tolerance to top i ..

6 minutes ago

JUI-F's Azadi March continues its journey towards ..

31 seconds ago

District Art competition held

33 seconds ago

KP minister inspects water conservation projects i ..

34 seconds ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 68,70 ..

36 seconds ago

At least 42 killed in Western Cameroon landslide

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.