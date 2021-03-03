UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

General Motors Extends Plant Closures On Chip Shortage

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:29 PM

General Motors extends plant closures on chip shortage

General Motors said Wednesday it will again extend closures of three plants due to the global shortage of semiconductors and announced an additional plant that would be affected later this spring

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :General Motors said Wednesday it will again extend closures of three plants due to the global shortage of semiconductors and announced an additional plant that would be affected later this spring.

Suspensions at plants in Kansas in the United States and in the Canadian province of Ontario will now run through "at least mid-April," GM said in a press release. The closure of a plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico will run through the end of March, the company added.

GM had previously said the plants would be off-line at least through mid-March.

On Wednesday, GM said it also expects to take downtime at a plant in Gravatai, Brazil in April and May.

The company is utilizing its available semiconductor supply for trucks and other popular vehicles and said output of these vehicles has not been affected by the supply shortfall.

"We continue to work closely with our supply base to find solutions for our suppliers' semiconductor requirements and to mitigate impacts on GM," the company said. "Our intent is to make up as much production lost at these plants as possible."Last week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to commission a review of critical US supply chains in the wake of the semiconductor shortage, which stems in part from outsized demand for chips for personal electronics during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Company Vehicles San Luis Potosi Ontario Brazil United States Mexico March April May From General Motors Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Balanced use of fertilizers is essential to increa ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin critic Navalny says 'everything fine' in m ..

2 minutes ago

PTI leaders for continuation of all out efforts to ..

2 minutes ago

Twelve gangs of criminals smashed, 36 held in two ..

2 minutes ago

PTI govt to continue efforts for strengthening ECP ..

6 minutes ago

Opposition parties begged only two seats in Senate ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.