General Motors Eyes Strong 2024 As Earnings Top Estimates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 07:35 PM
General Motors reported higher quarterly profits Tuesday thanks to continued robust vehicle pricing amid strong North American demand, offsetting the hit from a labor strike
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) General Motors reported higher quarterly profits Tuesday thanks to continued robust vehicle pricing amid strong North American demand, offsetting the hit from a labor strike.
The big US automaker, which has lately relied on its home market during a period of lower sales in China, reported fourth-quarter profits that topped analyst expectations, despite the drag of the roughly six-week strike that was resolved during the period.
Profits for the quarter ending December 31 came in at $2.1 billion, up five percent from the year-ago period. Revenues dipped less than one percent to $43 billion.
GM's results were dented somewhat by a $1.1 billion hit due to the United Auto Workers strike, Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said in a media conference call.
The strike resulted in lost sales for about 95,000 vehicles, the company said in a powerpoint presentation.
A deal between the UAW and fellow Detroit giants Ford and Stellantis boosted wages for hourly workers by 25 percent.
Chief Executive Mary Barra said GM is "well positioned for a year of strong financial performance" in 2024, according to a letter to shareholders.
The company's 2024 earnings-per-share projected range exceeded analyst forecasts by a wide margin.
"Consensus is growing that the US economy, the job market and auto sales will continue to be resilient," Barra said.
The company relied heavily on its North American division, where sales of full-size pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles remained lofty.
GM has also pointed to strength in somewhat smaller "crossover" vehicles as well as in the subcompact SUV market, where the moderately priced Chevrolet Trax has seen growth.
The company expects 2024 capital spending of $10.5-$11.5 billion, which is somewhat lower than earlier estimates as it slows some electric vehicle projects and pivots its Cruise autonomous vehicle venture to address safety concerns.
On EVs, Barra noted that GM would boost production of autos such as the Cadillac Lyriq and would introduce new models to showrooms in 2024, including the Chevrolet Equinox EV.
"It's true the pace of EV growth has slowed, which has created some uncertainty," Barra acknowledged, while adding that 2024 growth is still expected.
Recent Stories
Secretary Education directs concerned officers to ensure basic facilities at pol ..
Provincial Election Commissioner reviews election arrangements at DC office
Saudi Ambassador meets Interior Minister
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation on Jan 31
KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria cases during 2023
Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kronplatz
Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA
Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad
RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project
PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akram Ansari
Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins
Youth office organizes session on career development
More Stories From Business
-
FCCI disassociates itself from political posts13 minutes ago
-
Waste water-irrigated land may have limited impact on plants, animals: Dr Andreas Buerkert13 minutes ago
-
Adoption of aeroponic technology to ensure virus free seed potato production: Dr Kausar13 minutes ago
-
IMF lifts global growth forecast citing unexpected 'resilience'1 hour ago
-
FPCCI, RUDA to hold 'Investment Re-imagined' session on Feb 11 hour ago
-
Six development schemes approved1 hour ago
-
Business facilitation center inspected1 hour ago
-
PSX continues with bearish trend, loses 931 points3 hours ago
-
SBP organizes art competition for new banknote designs2 hours ago
-
Investment in China's electronic information manufacturing up 9.3 pct in 20233 hours ago
-
Eurozone narrowly dodges recession2 hours ago
-
European stocks rise as eurozone dodges recession2 hours ago