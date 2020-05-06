General Motors profits dive, aims to reopen US plants May 18

General Motors said Wednesday it aims to reopen most US and Canadian manufacturing operations on May 18 as it reported a steep drop in first-quarter earnings due to the coronavirus

The US auto giant reported that first-quarter earnings plunged 86 percent to $294 million on lower car sales, especially in China, where the coronavirus loomed for much of the quarter.

Analysts expect a bigger hit to US sales in the second quarter.