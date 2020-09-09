UrduPoint.com
General Motors Sells Discounted Electric Cars to Uber Drivers to Promote Cleaner Air

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) A partnership between the ride-sharing company Uber and General Motors (GM) will allow drivers to purchase electric vehicles and charge equipment at preferential prices, GM said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Improving access to EVs [electric vehicles] for on-demand service providers can help reduce overall tailpipe emissions in cities across the country and help accelerate widespread EV adoption," GM Director of Sales for Global Innovation Sigal Cordeiro said in the release. "Our collaboration with Uber will facilitate drivers' switch to an EV, empowering these drivers, their passengers and communities to experience electric vehicles and contribute to cleaner air in our cities.

Eligible Uber drivers will receive the same discount for the Chevrolet Bolt EV that is now available to GM employees plus a 20 percent discount on Bolt accessories including at-home charging equipment, the release said.

GM plans to begin offering the discounts to qualified drivers in the cities of Los Angeles and Denver before expanding the program to the rest of the United States.

The program is intended to help accelerate the rideshare industry's transition to an all-electric, zero-emissions future, according to the release.

