UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

General Tyre And Rubber Company Faces 67.8 Per Cent Loss Just In One Year

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 01:38 PM

General Tyre and Rubber Company faces 67.8 per cent loss just in one year

The company made just Rs 20.93 million profit as compared to the corresponding period last year despite payment of all taxes.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2020) Despite tall claims of the ruling PTI of boosting up the business community, General Tyre and Rubber Company faced 67.8 per cent loss in its profit as compared to the previous year.

According to a report published with an urdu daily, the company earned Rs 90.11 million profit after payment of all taxes last year. However, the company could make Rs20. 93 million profit during the ongoing year after payment of taxes which resulted in overall loss of 67.8 per cent in profit.

Taking to Twitter, renowned tv anchor Ajmal Jami shared the news on his twitter account and made an indirect approval of current status of business saying that: “Deep reading of a newspaperreflects that the business in the country is booming, economy is running fast and new agreements are coming into force,”.

He wrote: “Baqi Jewain Marzi Sanya di,”( The rest is as what the lords wish). Mr. Jami also shared clipping of another news about agreement between Foji Foods and MCR.

Addressing a ceremony couples of weeks ago in Karachi, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they had relaxed NAB laws to boost up the business community of the country and assured that his economic team was always there for the support of businessmen. On Friday, he claimed that the country had come out of the crisis situation and was set on the right track.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Business Twitter Company Sanya Reading National University TV All Agreement General Tyre And Rubber Co. Of Pakistan Limited Million

Recent Stories

Various quacks centers sealed in Sargodha

8 minutes ago

Distt admin ensuring best arrangements for PSL mat ..

8 minutes ago

PIAF for renegotiating IPPs' contracts to reduce p ..

9 minutes ago

WASA decides to increase water bills up to 100 per ..

10 minutes ago

Project worth Rs 60 million ready for up gradation ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Biathlon Union Says Italian Police May Sus ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.