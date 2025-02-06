Open Menu

Genetically Modified Crops Imperative To Cater To Food Requirements: Dr Sarwar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 10:44 PM

Genetically modified crops are imperative to cater to the burgeoning food requirements of ever-increasing population, said Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan

He was talking to the delegation of 93rd pre-services course for probation officers of Provincial Management Service Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which visited the university under the leadership of Abdul Sattar.

Dr Sarwar said that in Pakistan, multiple times sprays on crops are provoking an increase in toxic material and Maximum Residue Limit whereas GM crops also limit spray to one and make crop healthy.

He said that developing countries like Pakistan cannot afford the organic crop amid the pressure of dense population and inadequate resources.

He said that UAF is taking all possible measures to produce tangible research work to address the challenge of modern era. He said that every year, the university students left for agricultural fields for two weeks under wheat campaign with Agriculture (Extension) Department Punjab to get the firsthand information of the farmers’ problems and disseminate modern agricultural trends among the farming community.

Talking about UAF varieties of different crops, he said that the university has introduced high-yielding and potential varieties of Genetically Modified sugarcane including insect-resistant transgenic sugarcane and herbicide-tolerant transgenic sugarcane. These sugarcane varieties are carrying superior traits like input-responsiveness, early maturing, top borer-resistance, herbicide-tolerance and high-number of tillers. It is the second GM sugarcane varieties after the Brazil across the globe, he added.

Dr Sarwar said that the university developed varieties of climate resilient wheat with the support of Washington State University will prove to be a milestone. The UAF has also introduced new varieties of soybeans which are being promoted among the farmers to get rid of the import, he added.

Abdul Sattar lauded the measures being taken on the part of the university to fight the agriculture challenges with tangible research work.

