Geneva Based Chinese Agricultural Trading Giant Names New Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 02:26 PM

Geneva based Chinese agricultural trading giant names new Chairman

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :COFCO International, the Geneva-based overseas agricultural business platform for China's biggest food and agricultural company COFCO Corporation, told Xinhua on Saturday that it has appointed Richeng Luan as new chairman.

Luan has served as vice-president of COFCO Corporation since 2016, responsible for the group's grains, oil seeds, sugar and cotton businesses.

Luan's predecessor, Jingtao (Johnny) Chi, recently stepped down as chairman of COFCO International after being appointed as president of the China Grain Reserves Group Ltd (Sinograin).

A spokesperson for COFCO International also told Xinhua Saturday that Wei (David) Dong, who joined COFCO International as CEO and board director in December of 2018, has been appointed as vice-chairman of COFCO International.

With 11,000 people in 35 countries, COFCO International trades with over 50 nations while providing farmers unique direct access to the growing Chinese market.

Aiming to be a leader in the global grains, oilseeds, sugar, coffee and cotton supply, COFCO International handled over 100 million tons of related commodities with revenues of 31 billion U.S. Dollars in 2018.

