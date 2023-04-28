UrduPoint.com

Geochemists From Russia's Rosneft Prove Oil Can Migrate Distances Of More Than 120 Miles

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 07:27 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Scientists from Russian oil giant Rosneft have proven the possibility of oil migration over ultra-long distances of up to 200 kilometers (124 miles), and their findings will potentially lead to a triple expansion of hydrocarbon exploration areas, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"The specialists of TomskNIPIneft (Rosneft's research and design division) have proven on the example of oil fields of West Siberia that hydrocarbons can migrate over distances of up to 200 kilometers from their source rocks ... The discovery of the scientists of Rosneft will potentially triple the hydrocarbon exploration area and in fact makes large oil and gas reserves possible in places previously considered unpromising," the statement said.

Before the discovery of the Russian scientists, maximum distances for hydrocarbon migration were estimated at 50-70 kilometers in the world practice of geological exploration, so their findings may trigger a rethink of estimated global oil and gas reserves in the direction of growth.

TomskNIPIneft is Rosneft's main design institution. For 37 years, it has been successfully exploring and designing facilities in many Russian regions, including the Tomsk, Irkutsk and Sakhalin Regions, the Krasnoyarsk, Kamchatka and Krasnodar Territories, the Khanty-Mansi and Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Areas, as well as in the Sakha Republic (Yakutia).

