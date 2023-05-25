UrduPoint.com

Geoeconomic Fragmentation May Have Serious Multi-Decades Impact On Global Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Geoeconomic Fragmentation May Have Serious Multi-Decades Impact on Global Economy

Geopolitical fragmentation may have a significant impact on the entire global economy in decades ahead, First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Geopolitical fragmentation may have a significant impact on the entire global economy in decades ahead, First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Thursday.

"Geoeconomic fragmentation can potentially have enormous ramifications for the global economy in the years and decades ahead," Gopinath said at the IMF Conference on Geoeconomic Fragmentation.

She warned that the early signs of fragmentation are taking root, and that the global economy already faces a surge in the number of trade and foreign direct investment (FDI) restrictions. That is particularly visible in the high-tech sector, she added.

"The number of trade and FDI restrictions has increased three-fold since 2018," Gopinath said.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned earlier in May that trade fragmentation could cost up to 7 percent of global GDP in the long term.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF May 2018 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hotels in Ajman record 3% increase in revenues in ..

Hotels in Ajman record 3% increase in revenues in Q1 2023

1 minute ago
 PM, FM discuss political situation

PM, FM discuss political situation

5 minutes ago
 PML N organises rally to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuha ..

PML N organises rally to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 PAC observes "Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan"

PAC observes "Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan"

5 minutes ago
 LCCI observes 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan'

LCCI observes 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan'

10 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons IGP in person i ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons IGP in person in contempt case

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.