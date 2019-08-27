UrduPoint.com
Georgia Airlines Debt To Russia For Air Navigation Services Reached $1Mln -Russia Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Georgian airlines' debt to Russia for air navigation services has reached $1 million, a senior official of the Russian Transport Ministry told Sputnik.

In late June, the Russian ministry said that the Georgian debt had amounted to $792,500 and 592,300 rubles (about $9,000).

"As of today, the [Georgian] debt amounts to some $1 million," Director of the Department of the State Policy in Civil Aviation of the Russian Transport Ministry Svetlana Petrova said.

She stressed that the talks on the debt had been held between Moscow and Tbilisi more than 10 years ago, but Russia had not received any payments since 2008.

Moscow decided to suspend direct flights to and from Georgia indefinitely starting July 8 over security concerns after eruption of anti-Russian protests in Tbilisi.

The violent protests started in the Georgian capital on June 20 after a Russian lawmaker took the speaker's seat to address an international parliamentary forum on Orthodoxy in Georgia's legislature. The unrest subsequently grew into an opposition rally, with activists demanding that the Russian delegation leave the parliament and calling for resignation of several Georgian officials. The clashes left 240 people injured and over 300 more detained.

