Georgia Needs More Investments From EU to Lessen Dependence on Russia - President

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Georgia needs to be more economically independent from Russia and thus needs bigger European investments, the Georgian president said in an interview with a French journalist on Thursday.

Salome Zourabichvili, who is currently taking part in a meeting of France's biggest network of entrepreneurs at the Longchamp racecourse in Paris, stressed that since Georgia was moving in the European direction, the country needed to become less economically dependent on Russia.

"For this purpose, we need more European investments, more tourists from Europe, more European consumers of our products," Zourabichvili said in an interview with France's business BFM channel.

Relations between Russia and Georgia have been strained since 2008, when the countries severed diplomatic ties after Moscow recognized the sovereignty of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which had broken away from Georgia. The tensions took an unprecedented turn following mass anti-Russia rallies in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi in late June.