Georgia To Lose Up To $300Mln In 2019 Due To Drop In Russian Tourism - Central Bank

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:58 PM

Georgia to Lose Up to $300Mln in 2019 Due to Drop in Russian Tourism - Central Bank

The National Bank of Georgia said on Thursday that the country's economy might lose up to $300 million by the end of 2019 due to expected drop in tourist arrivals from Russia amid anti-Russian protests in the country

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The National Bank of Georgia said on Thursday that the country's economy might lose up to $300 million by the end of 2019 due to expected drop in tourist arrivals from Russia amid anti-Russian protests in the country.

After violent protests swept the Georgian capital of Tbilisi last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree requiring national airlines to temporarily halt passenger flights to Georgia starting from July 8. The decree also advised Russian travel agencies to suspend sales of tours to Georgia until the ban is lifted. According to Georgian statistics, Russians accounted for 21 percent of tourists in Georgia last year.

"At this stage, it is difficult to make accurate forecasts, but according to initial estimates, a decrease in the tourist flow from Russia during the remainder of the year will cost the economy approximately $200-300 million," the Central Bank said in a statement.

Protests in Tbilisi erupted last Thursday over a Russian delegation's participation in a session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. Demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building where the Russian representatives were located, demanding the resignation of the parliament speaker and other officials. The rally was dispersed by special forces with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has called Russia an "enemy and occupying state" interested in provoking internal division in Georgia. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, in turn, has described Zourabichvili's remarks as unprofessional and suggested that the head of state was either unaware of what was going on or intentionally distorting the situation.

