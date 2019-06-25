UrduPoint.com
Georgian Economy Minister Says Hopes Issue Of Air Services With Russia To Be Resolved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Georgian Economy Minister Says Hopes Issue of Air Services With Russia to Be Resolved

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Georgian Economy Minister Natiya Turnava said Monday she hoped the issue of air links with Russia amid growing tensions between Moscow and Tbilisi would be resolved positively.

"Information from Georgian airlines is such that they have no debt [to Russia]. The talk was also about security - our companies meet all high safety standards.

Not surprisingly, we hope this issue will be resolved positively," Turnava told reporters.

 On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on suspending air traffic with Georgia after Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili called Russia an enemy, suggesting that Moscow was seeking to divide the Georgian society. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev dismissed the claims as a distortion of reality.

