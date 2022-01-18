Georgian Flag Carrier Goes on Sale for $150Mln

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Georgian Airways, a privately-owned flag carrier, is up for sale at a price of $150 million after the pandemic took it out of business, according to an online brokerage website.

The airlines' portfolio published on business-brokerage.

com says it performed 3,790 flights to 14 destinations in 2019. It employs 473 people and boasts a fleet of modern Boeing 737, Embraer and Bombardier CRJ jets.

Faced with bankruptcy, the Tbilisi-based airline filed for rehabilitation on the last day of December to stay afloat. It is now more than $56 million in arrears. Under local laws, only a Georgian national can own a controlling stake in the company.