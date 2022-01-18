UrduPoint.com

Georgian Flag Carrier Goes On Sale For $150Mln

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Georgian Flag Carrier Goes on Sale for $150Mln

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Georgian Airways, a privately-owned flag carrier, is up for sale at a price of $150 million after the pandemic took it out of business, according to an online brokerage website.

The airlines' portfolio published on business-brokerage.

com says it performed 3,790 flights to 14 destinations in 2019. It employs 473 people and boasts a fleet of modern Boeing 737, Embraer and Bombardier CRJ jets.

Faced with bankruptcy, the Tbilisi-based airline filed for rehabilitation on the last day of December to stay afloat. It is now more than $56 million in arrears. Under local laws, only a Georgian national can own a controlling stake in the company.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company Sale Price December 2019 Million

Recent Stories

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit ..

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit London in Coming Weeks

1 hour ago
 Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern ..

Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern US and Canada

1 hour ago
 One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

1 hour ago
 Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to ..

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Habi ..

2 hours ago
 Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islama ..

Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeu ..

Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeup After Poll Delay

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.