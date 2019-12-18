(@imziishan)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Georgia will purchase about 160 million cubic meters (5.7 billion cubic feet) of natural gas from Russia this year, which is about 5 percent of total gas imports, Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava.

"Azerbaijan is still our main supplier. According to preliminary information, this year our market will consume 2.

6 billion cubic meters of gas, 95 percent of which will be supplied by Azerbaijan through a transit quota or through the company SOCAR. This year, imports from Russia will be approximately 160 million cubic meters, about 5 percent of the total," the minister said.

Turnava suggested that Georgia's gas consumption would remain unchanged next year.

Until January 2017, Georgia had received 10 percent of the total volume of gas pumped from Russia to Armenia as payment for being a transit nation.