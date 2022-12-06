UrduPoint.com

German Ambassador Calls On Dar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 01:16 AM

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Alfred Grannas called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday

The finance minister welcomed Alfred Grannas, Ambassador of Germany and shared warm sentiments with him, said a press release issued here.

The finance minister highlighted bilateral relations between the two countries and stated that Pakistan highly values its bilateral relations with Germany.

He also pointed the importance of enhancement in trade and economic relations between both countries.

The finance minister briefed Alfred Grannas about the economic policies of the present government aiming at promotion of trade and investment.

He also shared the potential avenues for investment present in Pakistan through which both countries can further deepen the commercial and economic ties.

Ambassador Alfred Grannas, shared sentiments of gratitude with the finance minister on offering the cooperation and support for enhancing and strengthening bilateral relations between both the countries.

The ambassador also showed keen interest for getting benefit from investment opportunities in Pakistan in various sectors.

The finance minister, in conclusion, thanked the German Ambassador and offered full support and cooperation for future investment endeavors in Pakistan.

