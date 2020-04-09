German Ambassador in Moscow Urges Businesses to Keep Up Dialogue With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The German ambassador in Moscow on Thursday appealed for businesses operating in Russia to pull together and not lose touch with their local partners amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"Stay in dialogue, this is what we as Federal government stand for now together with our Russian partners," Geza Andreas von Geyr wrote in an open letter.

The coronavirus outbreak has dampened demand and put Germany's hard-won gains in the Russian market at risk, he admitted, but the two countries have managed to preserve contacts, which continue via video conferences and phone calls.

The embassy stands by German businesses in Russia and counts on strong trade, stable energy cooperation, and close economic and research partnership after the health crisis blows over, the diplomat said.

"Let us think together what new initiatives can advance the German-Russian relationship, taking into consideration what we have already experienced during this crisis and are yet to experience," he added.

This July marks the beginning of the Year of Germany in Russia. Von Geyr said the event was timely and should serve as a platform for efforts to restart the bilateral economic relationship after the "corona pause" with new energy and vigor.