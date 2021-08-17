German ambassador, minister discuss bilateral cooperation, investment

Ambassador of Germany Mr. Bernhard Schlagheck and Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday discussed the matters of mutual interests, bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Germany Mr. Bernhard Schlagheck and Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday discussed the matters of mutual interests, bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities in Punjab.

During the meeting held here at Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PITB), the minister told the German Ambassador that Pakistan and Germany were enjoying deep friendly relations. "There is collaboration between the Punjab government and German companies in the technical sector but we want to enhance this collaboration," he added.

Mian Aslam said that Germany had great expertise in the field of technology and the Punjab government wants to benefit from German technologies. The Punjab government has set up four new technical universities in the province and a state-of-the-art skill technology park was also being established in Lahore, he mentioned.

He said that there was a vast scope to accelerate cooperation between TEVTA and technical institutions of Germany.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said the PBIT was providing best facilities to local and foreign investors. German companies should invest in Punjab and the government would provide all possible support. The Punjab government is also participating in Dubai Expo, he added.

Ambassador of Germany Mr. Bernhard Schlagheck said that there was an investment friendly environment in Punjab and German investors would take advantage of it.

He said that many German companies had already made investment in Punjab and more German investors would invest in the province.

First Secretary of the Economic and Political Section of the German Embassy Mr.Christian Bottcher andChief Operating Officer Punjab Board of Investment & Trade Jalal Hassan were also present in the meeting.