German Ambassador Says German Businesses' Mood in Russia 'Moderately Optimistic'

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr estimated in an interview with RIA Novosti that German companies operating in Russia had a "moderately optimistic" mindset regarding the business climate in the country.

"Quite a lot of businessmen from Germany came to the Forum in St. Petersburg. First of all, I would like to say that they are happy to have the opportunity to meet in person again. German businesses continue to invest in Russia with pleasure. I would describe the mood during these negotiations as 'moderately optimistic,'" von Geyr said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He also noted that, while there were around 4,000 German firms or companies with German capital in Russia, Moscow should make certain efforts to attract more investments from this countries.

"I hear the concerns of businessmen about the changing business climate, which is stalled and needs to be improved, especially in the field of stricter localization requirements, as well as legal security issues. In this context, perhaps something else could be done by the Russian side to attract even more German firms," von Geyr said.

The SPIEF-2021 is held from June 2-5 in person in the Russian city of St.Petersburg.