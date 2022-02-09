German ambassador to visit SCCI on Thursday

Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck will visit the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Feb 10 (Thursday)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck will visit the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Feb 10 (Thursday).

SCCI PRO Tajammal Hussain told APP that the ambassador would discuss matters of mutual interestwith exporters during a meeting scheduled to be held at the SCCI.