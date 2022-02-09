UrduPoint.com

German Ambassador To Visit SCCI On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 04:21 PM

German ambassador to visit SCCI on Thursday

Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck will visit the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Feb 10 (Thursday)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck will visit the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Feb 10 (Thursday).

SCCI PRO Tajammal Hussain told APP that the ambassador would discuss matters of mutual interestwith exporters during a meeting scheduled to be held at the SCCI.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Germany Sialkot Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

NA body directs ministry to resolve issue of allot ..

NA body directs ministry to resolve issue of allottees of OPF Valley

31 seconds ago
 SCCI in collaboration with PCS organizes seminar

SCCI in collaboration with PCS organizes seminar

33 seconds ago
 PM Khans attendance of Beijing Olympics opening ce ..

PM Khans attendance of Beijing Olympics opening ceremony highly appreciable: Chi ..

34 seconds ago
 Slovak Parliament Approves Agreement on Military C ..

Slovak Parliament Approves Agreement on Military Cooperation With US - Reports

37 seconds ago
 Youth killed on road in sargodha

Youth killed on road in sargodha

4 minutes ago
 UK MPs' report finds Brexit burdening businesses

UK MPs' report finds Brexit burdening businesses

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>