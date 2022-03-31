UrduPoint.com

German Association Fears 'Hundreds Of Thousands' Jobs Lost Due To Halt Of Russian Gas

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 11:36 PM

German Association Fears 'Hundreds of Thousands' Jobs Lost Due to Halt of Russian Gas

Suspension of gas supplies from Russia would significantly hurt the German economy and put hundreds of thousands of employees in the energy-intensive industry at risk, the German Eastern Business Association (Ost-Ausschuss der Deutschen Wirtschaf, the OA) said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Suspension of gas supplies from Russia would significantly hurt the German economy and put hundreds of thousands of employees in the energy-intensive industry at risk, the German Eastern business Association (Ost-Ausschuss der Deutschen Wirtschaf, the OA) said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree stipulating that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies registered in "unfriendly" countries be settled in rubles, with the new measure going into effect on Friday. The decree applies only to Russian energy giant Gazprom's pipeline deliveries, and the Russian government commission on foreign investment will be able to issue permits for non-ruble gas payments.

"Potential suspension of Russian gas supplies would have serious consequences for the German economy. We cannot substitute Russian gas in a short-term perspective," the OA said in a statement.

There is a risk of a complete shutdown of production in some industries in the event of a supply disruption, as the priority in gas supply is given to households, it said.

"Hundreds of thousands of jobs in energy-intensive and processing industries are directly threatened as a result. There are also threats of reductions in basic necessities and pharmaceutical products," the statement read.

The OA called on the German government to develop state support measures for the companies affected "in the event of curtailment of production" and "to mitigate the rise in energy prices."

Last week, Putin instructed the Russian government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch payment for gas sales with countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles by the end of March.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Threatened German Vladimir Putin March Gas Event All From Government Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Biden Says Oil Firms Exploiting Situation, Relucta ..

Biden Says Oil Firms Exploiting Situation, Reluctant to Boost Supply Amid Price ..

51 seconds ago
 Biden Says No Evidence Russia Pulling Back From Ki ..

Biden Says No Evidence Russia Pulling Back From Kiev, Skeptical of Kremlin Claim ..

52 seconds ago
 Biden Says US Needs to End Long-Term Reliance on C ..

Biden Says US Needs to End Long-Term Reliance on China, Other Countries

54 seconds ago
 Babar gets his name in cricket record books by sco ..

Babar gets his name in cricket record books by scoring 15 ODI century as worlds ..

56 seconds ago
 Documents Confirm Germany's Own Military-Biologica ..

Documents Confirm Germany's Own Military-Biological Program in Ukraine - Russian ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan is at a defining moment, it has to choose ..

Pakistan is at a defining moment, it has to choose from two paths: Prime Ministe ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.