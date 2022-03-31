German Association Fears 'Hundreds of Thousands' Jobs Lost Due to Halt of Russian Gas

Suspension of gas supplies from Russia would significantly hurt the German economy and put hundreds of thousands of employees in the energy-intensive industry at risk, the German Eastern Business Association (Ost-Ausschuss der Deutschen Wirtschaf, the OA) said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Suspension of gas supplies from Russia would significantly hurt the German economy and put hundreds of thousands of employees in the energy-intensive industry at risk, the German Eastern business Association (Ost-Ausschuss der Deutschen Wirtschaf, the OA) said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree stipulating that all contracts for pipeline gas deliveries with companies registered in "unfriendly" countries be settled in rubles, with the new measure going into effect on Friday. The decree applies only to Russian energy giant Gazprom's pipeline deliveries, and the Russian government commission on foreign investment will be able to issue permits for non-ruble gas payments.

"Potential suspension of Russian gas supplies would have serious consequences for the German economy. We cannot substitute Russian gas in a short-term perspective," the OA said in a statement.

There is a risk of a complete shutdown of production in some industries in the event of a supply disruption, as the priority in gas supply is given to households, it said.

"Hundreds of thousands of jobs in energy-intensive and processing industries are directly threatened as a result. There are also threats of reductions in basic necessities and pharmaceutical products," the statement read.

The OA called on the German government to develop state support measures for the companies affected "in the event of curtailment of production" and "to mitigate the rise in energy prices."

Last week, Putin instructed the Russian government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch payment for gas sales with countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles by the end of March.