German, Austrian Chancellors Discuss Post-Brexit EU Budget

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:29 PM

German, Austrian Chancellors Discuss Post-Brexit EU Budget

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted her Austrian counterpart, Sebastian Kurz, in Berlin on Monday for talks on the EU budget, days after the United Kingdom left the European Union.

"Germany and Austria are in the same position as net contributors that naturally have their limits. You know that net contributors are expected to pay more after Brexit," she said.

EU leaders will convene a special European Council on February 20 to discuss the European Union's budget for 2021-2027.

The UK is expected to contribute to the bloc's EU budget until the end of this year.

Merkel said the the EU's capabilities to fund its projects in the medium term presented the biggest challenge for the 27-nation bloc and would require compromise from all members.

The two chancellors also sparred over migration to Europe. Germany supports the idea of reviving the joint EU rescue mission in the Mediterranean, which was suspended last year, while Austria opposes it.

More Stories From Business

