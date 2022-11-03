German Authorities Agree on Consumer Price Caps of Gas, Electricity - Chancellor

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The German authorities have agreed on measures to cap consumer prices of gas and electricity, which will allow households to pay no more than 12 cents per kilowatt-hour of gas and 40 cents per kilowatt-hour of electricity, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

"A cap on gas price will be introduced to help ensure that households do not pay more than 12 cents per kilowatt-hour to meet basic needs. This is a big help," Scholz told a press conference after a government meeting aired by German broadcaster ZDF.

The chancellor said that this price is still higher than German consumers had been paying in the past but is much lower than what some households have to pay now.

At the moment, prices under the new gas supply contracts for consumers average 21 cents per kilowatt-hour, according to a resolution of the meeting.

The chancellor added the agreement to cap electricity prices has also been reached during the meeting.

"This measure is also designed to ease the burden on citizens. Here we have also set a price cap... concerning electricity prices, we are capping prices... at 40 cents per kilowatt-hour," Scholz said, adding that consumer prices of electricity were 30 cents per kilowatt-hour before the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Scholz said that tariffs will come into effect on March 1, 2023.

At the same time, the meeting stressed that there is still an urgent need to save as much energy as possible due to the limited amount of gas available.