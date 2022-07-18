German Authorities Fear Winter Emergencies in Some Regions Due to Gas Shortages - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The German government is concerned that insufficient gas supplies could lead to emergencies in some regions this winter, with the gas crunch persisting in Germany until 2024, leading to a threefold hike in gas prices, German newspaper Bild reported on Monday.

On Thursday, Head of the Federal Chancellery Wolfgang Schmidt convened a meeting of the heads of the land administrations to discuss the gas crisis unfolding in Germany. The outlet said that it has become aware of the discussion's details.

According to Bild, the federal government is expecting emergencies during the coming winter stemming from gas shortages that could affect certain regions, if not the entire country.

Furthermore, the gas crisis will endure in Germany until 2024, the newspaper added. The federal government is anticipating a two- or threefold spike in gas prices, while admitting that it will not be able to fully mitigate the price increase, which will inevitably impact citizens' spending, Bild added.

On Sunday, German Federal Network Agency's head Klaus Muller told Bild that Germany lacks sufficient gas reserves to sustain the country through the coming winter without Russian supplies, noting though that under no circumstances will Germany be left without gas.