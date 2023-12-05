Open Menu

German Auto Firm Reports Strong NEV Sales In Chinese Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 01:40 PM

SHENYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) German auto firm, BMW Group, said on Monday that it has sold more than 300,000 new energy vehicles (NEV) in the Chinese market, with strong growth momentum in the sales of pure electric models.

In the first 10 months of 2023, BMW's sales of pure electric vehicles in China jumped 211 percent year on year to 78,568 units.

BMW Group's joint venture in China, BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., headquartered in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning Province, on Nov. 22 completed the construction of the main building of a new battery production plant, with a total investment of 10 billion Yuan (about 1.

4 billion U.S. Dollars).

Scheduled to start operation in 2026, the new plant is expected to boost the joint venture's innovation-driven electrification efforts. Shenyang has become BMW Group's largest global production base.

The BMW Group has shown commitment to building an e-mobility ecosystem in China. By the end of October, it had constructed over 580,000 charging poles, covering more than 320 Chinese cities.

