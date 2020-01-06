German Auto Output Hits 22-year Low In 2019: Industry Group
Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Carmakers built just 4.7 million cars in Germany in 2019, the powerful VDA industry federation said Monday, a fall of nine percent year-on-year and the lowest output figure since 1997.
"Weaker international demand" was behind the fall, the VDA said in a statement, adding to headwinds from technological change and emissions restrictions complicating life for carmakers -- traditionally a pillar of Europe's largest economy.