UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Aviation Tax Falls By 56.7% In March Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Statistical Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 08:40 PM

German Aviation Tax Falls by 56.7% in March Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Statistical Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Germany's aviation tax revenues fell by 56.7 percent year-on-year in March as passenger planes across the world have been left grounded due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported on Monday.

According to the statistical office, revenues from the country's aviation tax fell by 27.3 percent in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period one year ago.

In 2019, Germany's aviation tax raised 1.

2 billion Euros ($1.3 billion) in revenues for the government, Destatis said.

In a report published on April 14, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimated that the COVID-19 pandemic will result in passenger aviation revenues falling by 55 percent, or $314 billion, in 2020 when compared to the previous year.

IATA has called for governments across the world to offer tax relief to airlines and airports amid the ongoing epidemiological and economic crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Germany Same March April 2019 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

58 minutes ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

1 hour ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister discuss defenc ..

2 hours ago

Fasting can boost your Immune System & Health

2 hours ago

Japanese Ambassador calls on Food Security Ministe ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.