German Aviation Tax Falls by 56.7% in March Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Statistical Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Germany's aviation tax revenues fell by 56.7 percent year-on-year in March as passenger planes across the world have been left grounded due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported on Monday.

According to the statistical office, revenues from the country's aviation tax fell by 27.3 percent in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period one year ago.

In 2019, Germany's aviation tax raised 1.

2 billion Euros ($1.3 billion) in revenues for the government, Destatis said.

In a report published on April 14, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimated that the COVID-19 pandemic will result in passenger aviation revenues falling by 55 percent, or $314 billion, in 2020 when compared to the previous year.

IATA has called for governments across the world to offer tax relief to airlines and airports amid the ongoing epidemiological and economic crisis.