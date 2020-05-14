UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Budget Revenues To Fall By Over $100Bln In 2020 Due To Pandemic - Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:40 PM

German Budget Revenues to Fall by Over $100Bln in 2020 Due to Pandemic - Finance Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Germany expects a decrease in budget revenues by 98.6 billion Euros ($106 billion) this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday at a press conference on the budget forecast for 2020.

"For the current year, the republic is projected to receive an income of 284.7 billion euros. In total, the republic, Federal states and communities are projected [to make a profit of] more than 700 billion euros. Compared to the fall forecast, when no one could have foreseen the coronavirus pandemic, this is lower by 43.9 billion for the republic and 98.

6 billion euros if you count the republic, states and communities," Scholz said.

According to the minister, it is currently difficult to predict revenue and spending, as there is a lot of uncertainty in the situation with the pandemic. At the same time, Scholz noted that thanks to the responsible budget policy of recent years, Germany would be able to cope with the crisis.

In addition, the minister recalled that in June the government was set to agree on a program to support the economic growth, apart from the existing program of direct financial and tax support launched in March.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Germany Same March June 2020 From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

48 seconds ago

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

16 minutes ago

UAE global model of humanitarian action: Head of A ..

46 minutes ago

Arab stock markets plunge almost 25% in Q1: UN rep ..

32 seconds ago

Child pornography case: Lahore High Court suspends ..

34 seconds ago

53 shopkeepers arrested on ignoring virus preventi ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.