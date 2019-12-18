UrduPoint.com
German Business Calls For EU Instruments Preventing US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2

Wed 18th December 2019 | 06:17 PM

The German business is calling on the European Union to swiftly develop instruments for either preventing Washington's sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline or compensating for the damages, the head of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The German business is calling on the European Union to swiftly develop instruments for either preventing Washington's sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline or compensating for the damages, the head of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations said on Wednesday.

This was said just one day after the US Senate passed a $738 billion defense bill for 2020 fiscal year that, in particular, included sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for delivering Russian gas to Europe. The bill is now to be signed by US President Donald Trump, who has already pledged to sign it immediately.

"The EU should promptly develop instruments that either prevent or provide compensation for this external meddling in Europe's affairs.

The Federal government should now push for this discussion in Brussels," Oliver Hermes said, as quoted in a press release, obtained by Sputnik.

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russia's Gazprom and five European companies, including Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Europe.

The United States has been consistently trying to undermine the project, threatening all the nations involved with sanctions, while promoting its liquefied natural gas on the European market.

The Kremlin said earlier in the day that the project would be finalized despite the sanctions, slamming the move as unfair competition.

