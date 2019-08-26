German business confidence at lowest level since 2012: Ifo

Confidence among German business leaders continued to fall in August, reaching its lowest level since November 2012 against the backdrop of an economic slowdown, a regular survey showed Monday

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Confidence among German business leaders continued to fall in August, reaching its lowest level since November 2012 against the backdrop of an economic slowdown, a regular survey showed Monday.

Having already dropped last month, the Munich-based Ifo institute's monthly barometer declined again to 94.3 points from the revised figure of 95.8 in July, reflecting a bleak outlook among company executives in Europe's biggest economy.