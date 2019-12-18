German business confidence brightens in December

(@FahadShabbir)

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):Confidence among German business leaders rose in December, a closely-watched survey showed Wednesday, in line with other recent positive economic indicators, as the geopolitical risks to Europe's biggest economy appear to ease.

The Ifo institute's monthly business climate index climbed 1.2 points to 96.3 this month, its strongest reading since June and higher than forecasts from analysts surveyed by Factset.

"The mood ahead of Christmas has got noticeably better among German executives," Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

"German business is heading into the new year with more confidence." Looking to different elements of the survey, companies' assessment of both their present economic situation and the outlook for the coming months brightened.

In individual sectors, manufacturers were gloomier about their present performance, but more optimistic for the future.

Germany's powerful industrial sector has suffered from uncertainty over trade conflicts, notably between the US and China, and Brexit.

But such uncertainty has receded in recent days as the White House and Beijing have trailed a new deal, while a resounding election victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cleared the way for Britain's departure from the EU with a deal and a months-long transition period.

Elsewhere in the economy, services firms showed more optimism, while retailers were concerned about the future.

LBBW bank economist Uwe Burkert saw the improved Ifo reading as a "conciliatory closure to a messed-up year.""Let's hope now that with the easing of tensions over Brexit and the trade conflict, growth in industry will find its feet again," he said.