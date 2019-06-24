UrduPoint.com
German Business Confidence Ebbs Further In June

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:37 PM

Confidence among German business leaders fell slightly in June, a regular survey showed Monday, continuing a months-long trend analysts blame largely on global trade uncertainty

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Confidence among German business leaders fell slightly in June, a regular survey showed Monday, continuing a months-long trend analysts blame largely on global trade uncertainty.

The Munich-based Ifo institute's monthly barometer fell 0.5 points, to 97.

4, in line with forecasts from analysts surveyed by Factset and its lowest level since November 2014.

"Companies are looking at the coming months with growing pessimism.

On the other hand, they judge their present situation minimally improved," Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said in a statement.

"Germany's economic situation is stagnating further."Looking to different areas of the economy, manufacturing firms reported the lowest confidence levels.

