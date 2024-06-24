Open Menu

German Business Confidence Unexpectedly Tears Off

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 03:40 PM

German business confidence unexpectedly tears off

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Germany's business climate index surprisingly declined to a three-month low in June, according to data from a Munich-based research institute on Monday.

The Ifo Business Climate Index decreased to 88.6 points from 89.3 in May, while the market expected an increase in the June figure.

The downturn was due to more pessimistic expectations, said Clemens Fuest, the head of the Ifo Institute for Economic Research.

The Ifo Business Expectations Index dropped to 89 this month, down from May's 90.

3.

"However, the assessments of the current situation remained unchanged. The German economy is having difficulty overcoming stagnation," Fuest noted.

By industry, sentiment deteriorated to minus 9.2 in June, shifting from three months of rise.

Meanwhile, in the service sector, the business climate improved to 4.2, thanks to a positive sentiment in the hotel sector.

In trade, the business climate worsened significantly with the sub-index going down to minus 23.5 this month, while it rose slightly in construction to minus 25.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business German Hotel Germany May June Market From Industry

Recent Stories

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality dome ..

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket

41 minutes ago
 PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa ..

PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting

1 hour ago
 Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Ser ..

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series

2 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

3 hours ago
 Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

4 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Business