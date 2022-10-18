UrduPoint.com

German Business Delegation Calls On Syed Naveed Qamar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 07:28 PM

German business delegation calls on Syed Naveed Qamar

A German business delegation led by Tobias Pierlings, Head of Division on Foreign Trade Policy for South Asia, Germany called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A German business delegation led by Tobias Pierlings, Head of Division on Foreign Trade Policy for South Asia, Germany called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Tuesday.

The meeting was held in the minister's office during which issues related to mutual trade and bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Germany came under discussion, said a press release issued here.

Both sides agreed to promote trade between the two countries in different sectors including solar energy, logistic and leather garments. They also pledged to increase the trade volume between the two countries.

Later, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar presented souveni to the head of German delegation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business German Germany Commerce Asia

Recent Stories

Australia, Singapore sign landmark Green Economy A ..

Australia, Singapore sign landmark Green Economy Agreement

7 seconds ago
 Abbottabad Cantonment Board facilitates masses des ..

Abbottabad Cantonment Board facilitates masses despite limited resources: Rab Na ..

9 seconds ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting, reviews progress of 1 ..

Commissioner chairs meeting, reviews progress of 14 development projects

10 seconds ago
 Lockheed Martin Reports Net Sales of $16.6Bln, Net ..

Lockheed Martin Reports Net Sales of $16.6Bln, Net Earnings of $1.8Bln in Q3 of ..

12 seconds ago
 Supreme Court acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others in Sh ..

Supreme Court acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others in Shahzeb Khan murder case

14 seconds ago
 Senators warn Imran Khan of dire consequences for ..

Senators warn Imran Khan of dire consequences for 'invading Capital'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.