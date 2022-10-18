German business delegation calls on Syed Naveed Qamar

A German business delegation led by Tobias Pierlings, Head of Division on Foreign Trade Policy for South Asia, Germany called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :A German business delegation led by Tobias Pierlings, Head of Division on Foreign Trade Policy for South Asia, Germany called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Tuesday.

The meeting was held in the minister's office during which issues related to mutual trade and bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Germany came under discussion, said a press release issued here.

Both sides agreed to promote trade between the two countries in different sectors including solar energy, logistic and leather garments. They also pledged to increase the trade volume between the two countries.

Later, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar presented souveni to the head of German delegation.