German Business Delegation May Meet With Putin in November - Lobby Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) A German business delegation is likely to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in November, but the exact date has not been set yet, Michael Harms, Executive Director of German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We do not have a particular date yet. It probably will be in November. It was traditionally always November.

[The meeting will be] in Sochi or in Moscow," Harms said.

"It is always a delegation of about 20 high-ranking German businessmen at the level of chairmen of the board or company owners. We discuss both the strategic topics linked to our cooperation and the problems, topics, issues of individual companies," he added.

Harms remarked that there were usually many Russian ministers at the meetings as well so the discussions there were "pragmatic and productive."