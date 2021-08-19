German Business in Talks About Rescuing Afghan Staff From Kabul

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce is in talks with the Foreign Office about rescuing Afghan staff of German firms from Kabul, the group's foreign trade chief said on Thursday.

"Their number is not that big. But they remain there. We are trying to get these people out with the help of the Foreign Office's crisis center," Volker Treier told reporters in Berlin.

He said the association was not aware of any German companies with German employees operating in Afghanistan, "but there are Afghan nationals employed by German companies who are still in the country."

Treier said that trade between Germany and Afghanistan hit a relatively low ceiling of 70 million Euros ($82 million) last year. Germany exported cars and car parts, machine industry products, equipment and food to the Central Asian nation.