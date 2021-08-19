UrduPoint.com

German Business In Talks About Rescuing Afghan Staff From Kabul

Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

German Business in Talks About Rescuing Afghan Staff From Kabul

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce is in talks with the Foreign Office about rescuing Afghan staff of German firms from Kabul, the group's foreign trade chief said on Thursday.

"Their number is not that big. But they remain there. We are trying to get these people out with the help of the Foreign Office's crisis center," Volker Treier told reporters in Berlin.

He said the association was not aware of any German companies with German employees operating in Afghanistan, "but there are Afghan nationals employed by German companies who are still in the country."

Treier said that trade between Germany and Afghanistan hit a relatively low ceiling of 70 million Euros ($82 million) last year. Germany exported cars and car parts, machine industry products, equipment and food to the Central Asian nation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Foreign Office German Car Germany Berlin Commerce From Industry Asia Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

9 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 reco ..

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 ho ..

24 minutes ago
 EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility t ..

EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility to further optimise its capital ..

24 minutes ago
 Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cas ..

Russia reports 791 COVID-19 deaths, 21,058 new cases

1 hour ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $69.32 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $69.32 a barrel Wednesday

2 hours ago
 DoH exempts health insurance customers from fines ..

DoH exempts health insurance customers from fines until 23rd October

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.